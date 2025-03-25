Trumpland

Who Is Jeffrey Goldberg, the Signal Reporter Trump Detests?

‘SO-CALLED REPORTER?’

Goldberg is a highly experienced journalist and, based on his history with Trump, the last person you’d expect in that group chat.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
Jeffrey Goldberg speaks on stage during “The State of the Global Economy” panel for The Atlantic Festival in September.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Atlantic
Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsJeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
PoliticsStunned Trump Learns of Massive Security Breach: ‘They Had WHAT?’
Jasmine Venet
MediaJon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
PoliticsHillary Clinton Gives Perfect Response After Trump Admin’s War Plans Leak
Erkki Forster