Who Is Thomas Crooks, Suspected Trump Shooter?

Using biometric data, the FBI identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, as the gunman who fired multiple shots with an AR-style rifle in a failed assassination attempt against Donald J. Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Crooks reportedly fired from a rooftop about 130 yards from his target, hitting the former president Trump in his right ear. Crooks was immediately “neutralized” by the Secret Service, according to the FBI.

Who is Thomas Crooks?

Crooks is from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, a relatively affluent, predominantly white suburb of of Pittsburgh, about 42 miles away from Butler, where the Trump rally took place.

Allegheny County voter records listed a Thomas Matthew Crooks as a registered Republican, according to multiple news reports.

When Crooks was 17, according to Reuters, he made a $15 contribution to Act Blue, a political action committee that raises money for Democratic candidates. The donation was earmarked for the Progressive Turnout Project, according to Federal Election Commission in 2021 filings cited by Reuters.

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022 and was awarded a National Maths and Science Initiative Star Award worth $500.

Law enforcement vehicles were stationed outside a residence listed at the address on Crooks' voter registration record, according to USA Today. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene and a bomb squad was at the residence. The perimeter of the residence of the suspect was guarded on Sunday by yellow police caution tape. An Allegheny County Police vehicle was parked outside.

The Attack

During the attack, Crooks wore a gray T-shirt with an American flag on the sleeve, matching merchandise sold by the popular YouTube firearm channel Demolition Ranch. The channel has over 11 million subscribers and frequently posts videos about various types of weaponry.

During the rally, the alleged shooter was positioned on the roof of a building approximately 130 yards from the stage where Trump was speaking. Witnesses described seeing Crooks moving across the roof before the attack.

A New York Times audio analysis reported there were two bursts of shots—a round of three followed by a round of five. The shots appeared to have been fired roughly 330 to 390 feet from the microphone that was recording the audio, according to the Times analysis.

Crooks fired the shots outside the area secured by the Secret Service. Following the shots, the Secret Service immediately “neutralized” Crooks.

What's happening now?

Law enforcement officials have not dismissed the possibility that Crooks acted alone, and they are investigating suspicious packages found near the gunman’s location.

Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge at the FBI Pittsburgh field office, said investigators are still determining the motive behind the shooting.

Crooks’ Family Reacts

When reached by CNN late Saturday night, Crooks’ father, Matthew Crooks, said he was trying to figure out “what the hell is going on” but would “wait until I talk to law enforcement” before speaking about his son.