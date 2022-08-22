Who Really Detonated the Car Bomb That Killed Darya Dugina, Putin’s Brain’s Child?

The blame game over who detonated the car bomb that killed the daughter of Vladimir Putin’s “spiritual adviser” to the war in Ukraine is in full swing, with accusations and denials flying.

Darya Dugina, the 29-year-old daughter of Alexander Dugin, often called “Putin’s Brain,” died when the car she was traveling in Saturday evening exploded. Sources have said a remote-controlled device was used to detonate a device affixed to the car’s frame and that it had likely been intended for the father, who changed cars at the last minute as the two traveled to Moscow from a cultural festival they attended together. Alexander Dugin was instead in a car behind his daughter when her car blew up, witnessing the devastating explosion.

Since the bombing, Russia has opened a homicide investigation. Russia’s Tass news agency reported Monday that the Russian Secret Service has determined that a Ukrainian woman working for Ukraine special services detonated the bomb. They also claim she brought her 12-year-old daughter with her to do the job. They say the mother-daughter duo attended the same festival and followed Dugina’s car. “The murder of journalist Darya Dugina has been solved, it was prepared by the Ukrainian special services, buy a citizen of Ukraine,” Tass reported Monday. “The criminals used a Mini Cooper car to monitor the journalist.”

Ukraine has denied all involvement. “Ukraine, of course, had nothing to do with this because we are not a criminal state, like the Russian Federation, and moreover we are not a terrorist state,” prominent Ukraine politician Mykhailo Podolyak said Sunday.

On Monday, a former Russian Duma member—the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea, which landed him an expulsion—instead claimed that the National Republican Army of Russian partisans were behind the attack. Ilya Ponomarev, who lives in Kyiv after being expelled from Russia, said in a broadcast on Telegram that anti-Putin forces were behind it.

“A momentous event took place near Moscow last night,” he said, according to The Guardian. “This attack opens a new page in Russian resistance to Putinism. New—but not the last.” Ponomarev also cited a manifesto he says the National Republican Army released, in which it called Dugina a legitimate target. “She was a voice calling for violence and murder,” he says the group wrote.

Meanwhile, Putin backers are calling for battlefield revenge. Margarita Simonyah, editor-in-chief of RT television, demanded Russian strikes on key Ukraine intelligence assets. “Decision-making centres!! Decision-making centres!!!” she wrote Monday.

The bombing comes just days before Ukraine’s national independence day on Aug. 24. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky warned Sunday evening that Russia might do something “particularly ugly” in the leadup to the day.