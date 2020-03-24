WHO: The U.S. Could Become the Epicenter of the Coronavirus Pandemic
First it was China, now it’s Europe—is the United States next? The World Health Organization has warned that there’s every chance that the U.S. could become the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. In a Tuesday morning briefing, World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris revealed that 40 percent of new cases recorded around the world over the past 24 hours were from the United States. Asked if the U.S. could become the new epicenter of the outbreak, Harris said: “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. so it does have that potential... They have a very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity.” As of Tuesday morning, figures from Johns Hopkins University show that the U.S. has recorded 46,450 coronavirus cases and 593 people have died.