Who Will Trump Pardon Before He Leaves Office?

The end of the Trump administration is like the end of a season finale of the most batshit Netflix show. Everyone has questions on how it will finally end, including one big one: Will Trump pardon himself before leaving office? Will he pardon others? Some theories predict VP Mike Pence could assume the presidency for just enough time to pardon Trump. But, Rick Wilson doesn’t see that happening.

In this members-only bonus episode of The New Abnormal, Rick and co-host Molly Jong-Fast do a Q&A with producer Jesse Cannon to answer some of these burning questions about the Trump administration and their performance as political commentators.

(“I got wrong a lot,” says Molly. Rick also has three major predictions he got wrong during the election cycle.)