Whoever Fills Mitch McConnell’s Shoes Will Be Even Worse

The New Abnormal hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy certainly won’t miss Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) when he’s gone from the chamber—and the headlines—though that doesn’t mean that they’re excited about who will eventually step up to fill his shoes.

“If the best thing you can say about him is, ‘Well, there are worse people,’ that’s not exactly a ringing endorsement—and that’s the best I can do for the guy,” Levy said on this week’s episode. “My fear is that he’s gonna go away and then we’re gonna get that extreme MAGA awfulness. But even all that said, I cannot imagine for a minute looking back on the good old days of Mitch McConnell.”

Then, a conversation with pastor and civil rights leader Bishop William Barber about the Poor People’s Campaign and the urgent need to craft public policy to correct the root causes of poverty.

“We had 15 presidential debates, I think, in 2020 and not one moderator asked the question: ‘If you become president, what will you do to address the reality that 43 percent of the nation is poor?’” Barber said. “A quarter-million people are dying a year from the ravages of poverty and you never hear about it.”

Plus! CNN commentator and New York Daily News columnist S.E. Cupp joins the program to discuss her general thesis that the Republican Party has gone from being the champion of small government to the avatar of no government—at least in the sense that they absolutely cannot seem to get anything done in Congress.

