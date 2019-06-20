Whoopi Goldberg Defends Joe Biden: ‘Did He Have a Noose’ During Obama Years?

With presidential candidate Joe Biden taking fire from his 2020 Democratic opponents over his remarks about segregationists and refusal to apologize, The View’s Whoopi Goldberg rallied to the former vice-president’s defense on Thursday morning.

And whoo boy, it was something.

Noting at the top of Thursday’s broadcast that Dem presidential candidate Cory Booker has forcefully pushed back on Biden speaking nostalgically about working with pro-segregation senators, Goldberg pointed out that she grew up in an era of segregation.

“A lot of these guys voted no on the Civil Rights Act,” Goldberg said. “Some of them were former klansmen. This is the world as it was. This is the world as it was, and that’s why L.B.J. had to beat up people to get them to notice us enough to give us the right to vote, okay?”

The longtime View co-host went on to say that many times politicians have to “work with people you don’t like,” especially if you are in an environment where there are “lots of different people you don’t like.” This caused her to blast the 2020 candidates currently going after Biden for his comments.

“Beat him—beat Biden in the debates, you know,” she exclaimed. “If you can beat him, beat him. Don’t try to make him out a racist. You don’t like some of the stuff he has done, say that, but you can’t call the dude a racist.”

Then she dropped this line, referencing Biden’s tenure as Barack Obama’s veep.

“He sat for eight years with a black guy. Did he have a noose in the background?! Come on. Come on!”

The audience erupted in applause as Goldberg continued, stating there are “real racists” out there and nobody running has a “perfect record.”