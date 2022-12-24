CHEAT SHEET
Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down on Holocaust Comments
After being suspended from The View for two weeks in February for her comment that the Holocaust was “not about race,” Whoopi Goldberg is doubling down on her argument in a new interview with The Times of London, saying that the Holocaust “wasn't originally” about race. “Remember who they were killing first,” Goldberg said. “They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision. It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making.”