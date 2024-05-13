Whoopi Goldberg Laughs Off ‘Snowflake’ Trump’s Random Attack

Whoopi Goldberg continued her sudden war of words with former President Donald Trump on The View after the high-profile criminal defendant attacked her on Truth Social all because of a meme.

Goldberg brought up Trump’s early-morning social media tirade on Monday’s View episode, questioning why he would bother bringing her up at all.

At 1:32 a.m. on Monday, hours before his long-time “fixer” Michael Cohen was set to testify against him in his hush-money trial, Trump responded to a meme of Goldberg saying she wanted to move to Canada if Trump won the presidency.

“Canada doesn’t want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!” Trump wrote.

“People always see these crazy memes that I’m going to leave the country if he gets in there,” Goldberg said. “Somebody else thought I was leaving, was sending suggestions for people to take my place. Look, I’m not going anywhere. Okay? And it’s not for the reason, you little snowflake—it’s not for the reason you think.”

Goldberg’s candidness prompted assurances from her fellow View hosts (and the audience) about her worth, but she said she didn’t need them—whether Trump or anyone wanted her there or not, Goldberg was legally bound to the View desk.

“I know where I’m gonna be ’cause I got a contract,” she said to laughs. “So, I’m gonna be here where I’m wanted for the next couple years.”