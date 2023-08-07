Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual
‘DOING THIS FOR ME’
Wayne Brady, the comedian and Whose Line Is It Anyway? legend, is coming out as pansexual. In an interview with People published Monday, the 51-year-old joked that he was “bisexual—with an open mind!” but clarified that the label was something personal to him. “I came to pansexual because—and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning—but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary,” he said. “Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place.” Brady revealed that Robin Williams’ death in 2014 had impacted him deeply, starting him on the journey towards self-love and “learning about myself.” After therapy and treatment for what he called “love addiction,” the Let’s Make a Deal host began questioning his sexuality, and asking how he could become “the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects.” He added, “The world can absolutely go without knowing that Wayne identifies as pan. But that gave me license to still live in the shadows and to be secretive… I had to break that behavior.”