Why Andy Cohen Fears He’s on Trump’s 2nd Term ‘Enemies List’

Bravo host Andy Cohen is trying to stay off Trump’s naughty list.

In a conversation with author Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, which was released last month, Cohen said on his radio show Andy Cohen Live this week that in case Trump is reelected, he would “stop talking about him because he keeps an enemies list.”

Setoodeh was on the show to share his perspective on what it was like to interview Trump for the book, which he said took place over six conversations. What stood out to him was Trump’s uber-fascination with Hollywood and reality television.

“He spent a significant amount of time post-presidency sitting with me talking about celebrities who had betrayed him, celebrities who had wronged him,” Setoodeh said. “A lot of his time in his thoughts were spent with people like Kim Kardashian,” he said referencing Trump’s recently resurfaced comments about being “disappointed” in the celeb influencer for not endorsing him after he’d worked with her on her initiatives to release wrongfully imprisoned people.

“So you’d think once you became president of the United States, you would move beyond that—you would not necessarily be monitoring what Kim Kardashian was doing—but he was very fixated on whether or not celebrities like him.” That’s when Cohen, seemingly chilled by Setoodeh’s take on Trump’s fixation, announced that he’d be steering clear of any further remarks about him.

“I think I definitely would” be on Trump’s “enemies list,” Cohen said. “I hosted two beauty pageants for him and then I turned on him,” he continued, adding, “I think I would be audited in the first year” of Trump’s hypothetical second presidency. Cohen also recalled an incident in which Trump called him seething about comments Celebrity Apprentice alum and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice made about him on Cohen's show.

“When Teresa called Trump broke on Watch What Happens Live!, and he called me at Bravo,” he said, “he was furious at her and he was like ‘You need to do a retraction’—there was a whole thing and then somehow I said, ‘Listen, you need to talk to Teresa about this.’” Cohen said he thinks Guidice wound up posting a retraction. “He was really pissed,” he continued, because “He was very, at the time, sensitive about people saying he was broke. That was a huge thing for him.”

Setoodeh added, “He also monitors everything that anyone would say about him,” and “You have to wonder how he was able to govern, which he wasn’t able to, in the White House.”

“He was so excited throughout all our conversations about the fact that finally someone was giving due to The Apprentice,” Setoodeh also said, “as if The Apprentice was more important than being the President of the United States.”