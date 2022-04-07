Why Camila Cabello Started Therapy

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at People
Camila Cabello is opening up about her struggle with “crippling anxiety,” telling People that it drove her to take a break from work and to begin therapy. The singer says that when she started making her third album she “was in the worst mental health state ever” but now feels “amazing.” “There’s a sense of trust in myself that I feel like I didn’t have before because I was so anxious all the time,” she said. “I really feel like I’m living my truth and I’m speaking my truth.”