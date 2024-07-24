Why Colbert Thinks Trump’s Terrified to Face Kamala Harris

It’s only been two days since Kamala Harris began her official presidential campaign, but Stephen Colbert is already impressed with how it’s turning out.

“Biden dropped out and endorsed Kamala Harris on Sunday, and today, Tuesday, she’s already secured enough delegate endorsements to win the Democratic presidential nomination,” Colbert said.

“Democrats everywhere are feeling the Kamalamentum,” Colbert continued. “Her campaign broke a single-day fundraising record with 1.1 million individual donors, and 60% of those donors were making their first contribution to the 2024 cycle. Holy cow!”

Less enthusiastic, the “Late Night” host noted, was former president Donald Trump. Despite declaring that he thinks Kamala’s an easier opponent to beat, Trump’s constant complaining on Truth Social indicates otherwise.

“Tomorrow Crooked Joe Biden’s going to wake up and forget that he dropped out of the race today!” Trump posted on Sunday night, before posting on Monday morning, “It’s a new day and Joe Biden doesn’t remember quitting the race yesterday!”

“Uh... Do you remember making that joke yesterday?” Colbert replied, before doing his own Trump impression: “Joe Biden's memory is so bad he doesn’t remember what he just said. And... Joe Biden’s memory is so bad he doesn’t remember what he just said.”

“One reason Trump might be upset about Biden dropping out is that he does not have a good line of attack against Harris,” Colbert added. He showed viewers a clip of Trump at a rally on Saturday dubbing her, “Laughin’ Kamala.”

Colbert replied with a mocking Trump impression: “Laughin’ Kamala. Experiencing joy like a total freak… They call her ‘Capable of Human Emotion Harris.’ ‘The Not Dead Inside Veep.’ She’s not at all sad, folks, and we all know that is... sad.”

“Trump’s also jealous of how everyone’s talking about Joe Biden’s patriotic and selfless sacrifice for the greater good,” Colbert said. “Well, Donald, if you really want to steal his thunder, all you have to do is drop out. Imagine how mad that would make the Democrats.”

“Now, one reason Trump might be struggling to find a good attack on Harris is that deep down, he likes her,” Colbert mused. “Because we know that, when she was running for California attorney general, Trump donated to her re-election campaign. Yeah, $5,000.

“Or, as Fox News is reporting it, ‘Bombshell: Kamala Harris Took Money From Convicted Felon!’”