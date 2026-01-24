Why Trump Won’t Stop Until Everything Is Destroyed: Wolff

President Donald Trump’s desire for drama is on a collision course with his self-destructive tendencies, his biographer says.

Author Michael Wolff, co-host of the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, said that the president’s personality traits were on display this week when it came to negotiations over Greenland. Ultimately, Trump backed down from his demand that the U.S. acquire the entire semi-autonomous island and from his threat to impose tariffs on several European nations until a deal was reached.

“It’s always important to remember about Donald Trump that, along with everything else, he’s incredibly self-destructive,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles. “He has made a monumental mess for himself... I think Greenland is a silver bullet pointed at his head, which maybe we’ll forget about, but I don’t think we’re going to forget about Minneapolis.”

Donald Trump tries to assert his power over the entire globe. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Trump, Wolff has said, is shortsighted, and his policy objectives should be viewed as a means of putting the public’s attention back on himself and distracting from the ICE shooting in Minneapolis earlier this month, for instance.

“Greenland comes about because in the middle of the night, he posted [what] came into his head... and then it took on a life of its own, which had the advantage of distracting from whatever the last thing that took on a life of its own was.”

The 79-year-old president, Wolff went on to say, will continue down that path as midterm season ramps up.

Trump is keen on distracting from the controversial killing of Renee Nicole Good and turning the headlines back to himself, even if they make him look bad, Wolff has said. Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

“He’ll sacrifice the Republicans for... ‘The Trump Show,’” Wolff said. ”The Greenland thing is not, in any man’s language, politically astute. It’s just about Trump, Trump at the center of this thing, Trump creating, making all of these people pay attention, people putting him at the center of everything."

Wolff then recalled what a Trump insider once revealed to him about the nature of the president’s desire for conflict and headlines, even if they made him look bad.

“I think there was one Trump person who said to me, ‘You know... It’s not really that he’s interested or focused on setting the fires that he sets. What he really likes are the fire engines rushing to put it out.’ And I think that’s this thing that goes on: he thrives on something other than politics or even political success.”

When reached for comment, the White House questioned Wolff’s credibility.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said.

Trump will take his base of support with him when, or if, he leaves politics, Wolff also said during the podcast.

“It all passes with Donald Trump,” Wolff told Coles. “Donald Trump is not replaceable. He is an absolutely unique figure. No one will be Donald Trump again, and this entire MAGA movement, it is all directed at Trump. It’s not ideological America. I often try to make the distinction: It’s not a political base, it’s a fan base.”