Why Even MAGA Justices Approve of Calling Trump Sex Abuser: Political Guru

The Supreme Court’s conservative justices have dealt Donald Trump a blow to his ego, political analyst David Rothkopf says.

The highest court in the land on Monday turned away Trump’s attempt to overturn a civil jury’s finding that he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

“It’s now gone to the Supreme Court, and so it now stands. This is a matter of law: Donald Trump is a sex abuser,” Rothkopf said on The Daily Beast Podcast.

“That’s going to sting because Trump is ego, ego, ego,” he added.

The court’s decision means there are no more direct appeals available in the judicial system and that Trump will now have to pay Carroll the $5 million that a jury initially ordered him to pay in 2023. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

Trump, 80, had demanded that the court toss out the $5 million civil verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing Carroll, 82, and then defaming her, but the court declined to take up the case in an unexplained order, with no justices publicly dissenting.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the judge in the case broke federal evidence rules and claimed it was a distraction from Trump’s duties as president, despite the verdict being reached before he returned to the White House last year.

Rothkopf told host Joanna Coles: “The president was arguing, ‘I’m the president, I am important’—in fact, this was an amazing argument because it was kind of like, ‘I’m a very important president doing a very important presidency,’ like that makes it special, ‘and therefore I shouldn’t be bothered with this old stuff.’

“Well, they said, ‘Nope, we’re not even going to hear it,’” he added.

Then-former President Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll attend jury selection in the second civil trial after Carroll accused Trump of raping her decades ago, at Manhattan Federal Court in New York City in January 2024. JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS

The court’s decision means there are no more direct appeals available in the judicial system and that Trump will now have to pay Carroll the $5 million that a jury initially ordered him to pay in 2023.

“She’s not gotten a single penny from this man,” Coles noted. He owes her both the $5 million and a second, larger amount, from a second trial.

Rothkopf said, “You know, Donald Trump and rich people, they treat and view courts differently. They feel they can hire as many lawyers as they want for as long as they want to come up with delaying tactics.”

Trump raged after the Supreme Court refused to take up his appeal. Truth Social

“Because every time they go and bring a new case or come up with a new tactic, they know that the other side’s got to write a check. The other side’s got to pay for it. And so it becomes a way of punishing people, even if they know the case isn’t gonna go their way.”

The White House and the Supreme Court’s Public Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, who has denied Carroll’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her in Bergdorf Goodman, said he was surprised that the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority including three justices he appointed, refused to hear his appeal, calling it a “Fake Case” in a Truth Social post.

The president claimed that he had never met Carroll and that the case was “really against the United States of America,” raging, “this Injustice cannot be allowed to stand!”

But Rothkopf noted, “The Supreme Court is gonna let that stand,” adding, “and it’s his Supreme Court, by the way.”

Although the Supreme Court decided not to take up Trump’s case on Monday, it vastly expanded the president’s power in another ruling, overturning a 91-year-old precedent by holding that he could fire members of independent regulatory agencies at will.

A separate jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages in 2024 for defamatory comments he made denying Carroll’s allegations of sexual abuse. The president is still expected to appeal the case to the country’s highest court.