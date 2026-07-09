Why Friendless Trump Needs His Pack of Emotional Support Pets

When President Donald Trump took the stage for his NATO press conference, he brought along six emotional support pets. The well-trained group included Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack… and the possibly rabid White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller.

US President Donald Trump holds a press conference at the Presidential Complex during the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government in Ankara, Turkiye, on July 8, 2026. Anadolu/Akin Celiktas/Anadolu, Getty Images

Trump’s unusual choice to bring all the king’s men may have been intended to project strength, but instead projected servility.

Other NATO leaders were able to face the press in Ankara without an entourage. Host and president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 72, closed out the summit with a 50-minute solo performance. Earlier, prime minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, 54, commanded the stage alone, using his time to downplay Trump’s threats to cut off trade.

Prime minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, speaks during a press conference during the NATO summit on July 08, 2026 in Ankara, Turkey. Chris McGrath/Chris McGrath, Getty Images

Historically, US presidents could stand the heat without so many fans. When President Obama addressed NATO, he did it alone. As did President Joe Biden in July, 2024. To be fair, Biden’s performance was shaky. When asked if he had concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris’s ability to beat Trump, Biden assured the audience that he “wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President” if she weren’t qualified.

President Joe Biden holds news conference at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura, Getty Images

US President Barack Obama speaks during a press conference in Strasbourg, France on April 4, 2009, at the conclusion of the NATO summit. MANDEL NGAN/MANDEL NGAN, AFP via Getty Images

That’s as telling a gaffe as Trump gesturing at Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and calling him “President Putin” this week or shouting out the “Islamic Republic of Japan.”

This is not the first time that Trump, 80, brought an entourage to a NATO press conference. Back in August, 2018, he took the stage flanked by then-National Security Adviser John Bolton and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

US president Donald Trump is seen during his press conference at the 2018 NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on July 12, 2018. NurPhoto/Jaap Arriens, NurPhoto via Getty Images

Trump actually did turn the podium over to Pompeo at one point to elaborate on an answer about North Korea. But this year, all six men remained stony. What purpose did they serve? Were they makeshift bodyguards? Babysitters? Backup singers?

The best explanation is that they were besties. Trump needs friends, especially at NATO since he’s beefing with one of his most vocal allies. The night before the summit, Trump posted an insulting meme of Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, 49, smiling at Trump with the caption “RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED.” He’s also been rude to Zelenskyy, Sánchez, and let’s not forget nine years ago when Trump, always the charmer, shoved the Prime Minister of Montenegro out of his way to get in front of the cameras.

Trump does have a friend in Turkey’s Erdoğan, who was on the tarmac to greet Trump’s plane. (Only a really good friend comes to the airport to pick you up.) Erdoğan even held onto Trump’s arm to steady the wobbly president as he walked the pale blue carpet. But with hosting duties, Erdoğan might not have been available as much as Trump needed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes US President Donald Trump upon his arrival on Air Force One. SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB, AFP via Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump was also unavailable. Although she has accompanied her husband to NATO conferences in the past, this week she was a no-show, passing on the opportunity to practice some of those five languages that she supposedly speaks.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump are greeted by Deputy Master of The Household Lt Col Anthony Charles Richards as they arrive at Buckingham Palace for a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance. POOL/Dan Kitwood, REUTERS

So it’s understandable if Trump was lonely and wanted his girlies on stage with him. The six toadies likely jumped at the chance to display their loyalty. Still, we’ve learned from past summits that reciprocity is not guaranteed.

Eight years after sharing a NATO stage with Trump, Pompeo and Bolton have been cast out Eden. One of Trump’s first orders of business in 2025 was to strip Pompeo of his State Department security detail while Bolton faces a large fine and possible jail time after pleading guilty to the illegal retention of sensitive security documents. The case was pursued vigorously by Trump’s Department of Justice, who have denied that the charges were triggered by Bolton writing in his memoir that Trump was “unfit” for office.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a press conference as part of the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye, on July 8, 2026. Anadolu/Murat Kula/Handout/Anadolu, Getty Images

In the end, one of the Silent Six actually did serve a purpose. After stating that Biden “couldn’t talk, he couldn’t walk,” Trump made his oft-said, rarely-proven comment that the world has “more respect for our country than they ever had before.” He then ambled off with his minions following after him… except for one: Marco.