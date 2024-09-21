Why GOP ‘Black Nazi’s’ Porn Posts Were Too Bonkers for CNN

A series of revelations that Republican Mark Robinson allegedly called himself a “Black Nazi” and a “perv” on a pornographic chat site were only the tip of the iceberg, more of his postings have made clear.

CNN, which first revealed how the party’s candidate for North Carolina governor’s alleged posts, shied away from the full extent of the debauchery and hate which they contained.

Among the posts which it did not report on were descriptions of extreme sex acts and explicit praise for Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf.

The North Carolina gubernatorial candidate also allegedly bragged about having sex with his “hot” and “fine a--” sister-in-law and what he called a “FB”—internet slang for f---buddy, a person with whom someone regularly has sex but does not have emotional connections to. There is no proof that what he posted happened but it includes detailed, if ungrammatical, descriptions, of the sex acts, refers to his wife’s sister repeatedly and says that despite being married he had been unfaithful, “f---ing whoever I want when I want.”

Robinson, 56, who is already the lieutenant governor of North Carolina, posted a video after CNN’s explosive report was published calling the claims “salacious tabloid lies” and saying he would not withdraw from the race to be governor. He has not explicitly denied that he posted the material on a site called “Nude Africa.”

In screenshots obtained by The Washington Post, the user, dubbed “minisoldr,” which was linked to Robinson’s email address, posted on Nude Africa that Hitler’s book Mein Kampf “is a good read.”

“It’s very informative and not at all what I thought it would be. It’s a real eye opener,” he wrote.

The screenshots obtained by the Post show that the “minisoldr” user also wrote in graphic detail about having an affair with his wife’s sister. Politico also reported that the same email Robinson used on the porn site was registered on Ashley Madison, a website used for extramarital affairs.

His spokesman Mike Lonergan told Politico that Robinson denies having an Ashley Madison account and did not respond to the Post when asked if he had an affair with his sister-in-law.

Robinson has been married to his wife, Yolanda, since 1990, and they have two children together.

In the original CNN report the “minisoldr” user linked to Robinson’s email described himself as a “perv”, said he would secretly peep on girls in public gym showers when he was 14-years-old, and said he wishes slavery still existed in the U.S.

“I like watching tranny on girl porn!” he reportedly wrote. “That’s f---ing hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in! And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

“Slavery is not bad,” Robinson wrote in one post from 2010. “Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery back. I would certainly buy a few.”

Donald Trump’s campaign has been trying to distance itself from the situation in North Carolina where Robinson is running against North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, the Democrat’s nominee.

Trump had previously praised Robinson as being “better than Martin Luther King.”

“I said, ‘I think you’re better than Martin Luther King. I think you are Martin Luther King times two,’” Trump said at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, in March.

The Trump campaign has reportedly asked Robinson to steer clear of its events and The Washington Post reported that he is not expected to attend Trump’s Saturday rally in Wilmington, N.C.