Why I Decided to Publish Natalie Harp’s Trump Letters: Author

Donald Trump’s biographer is sounding the alarm on newly uncovered letters written by his “lovesick” aide Natalie Harp, saying they offer a concerning glimpse into her extraordinary relationship with the president.

“These letters are a red flag,” author Michael Wolff told the Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

The Daily Beast on Thursday published, in full, two letters Harp, 35, wrote to Trump, 80, revealing a relationship that appears to have few boundaries, amid mounting concerns over her proximity to the president and the nature of their relationship. Extracts from the letters have previously been published, but the full texts and images of the originals have never been seen.

The letters, apparently written during or immediately after Trump’s May 2023 golfing trip to his courses in Aberdeen and Turnberry, Scotland, and Doonbeg, Ireland, were handed to Wolff while he was writing his latest book, All or Nothing, which chronicled Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Harp appears worried she upset Trump on the trip to Scotland and apologizes profusely before signing off, “With all my heart, Natalie.” Obtained by The Daily Beast/Howl

They show Harp professing her utter devotion to the president while unburdening herself about her deepest emotions and personal troubles.

In one letter, Harp launches into a string of apologies to Trump, before declaring: “I never want to bring you anything but joy. I’m sorry I lost my focus. You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down.”

“Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this Life,” she adds, mimicking the president’s trademark capitalization style.

In the other letter, Harp tells Trump, who is more than four decades her senior, that she is envious of women “whose only job seems to be to talk with you and look pretty.”

Harp appears to mimic Trump’s erratic capitalization style and even signs her letter with a Sharpie, just like the president. Obtained by The Daily Beast/Howl

The former OAN news anchor, who joined Trump’s staff in 2022, writes that she missed the days when he would call “and we’d talk about everything and nothing,” before offering another striking display of her devotion to Trump.

“You have the absolute right to cuss me out, if need be, when I deserve it, because no one knows or cares about me more,” she writes.

“This is all wrong,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles. “Just the extraordinary nature of an aide—and theoretically a lower level aide—writing this kind of... heartfelt letter to the candidate, a man... running to be the president of the United States.”

In her letter, Harp apologizes for walking behind Trump’s cart as he played golf in Scotland. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

The Trump biographer argued that Harp is not acting like a “subordinate.”

“That’s what is... confusing here and what’s problematic, and certainly problematic from the point of view of his professional staff, which is why I am in possession of these letters. Because they recognized, ‘Oh my God. This is a real problem,’” Wolff said.

The best-selling author told Coles that staffers on Trump’s 2024 campaign had passed the letters to him because they were alarmed by Harp’s growing role at Trump’s side. New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan write in their book Regime Change that even future White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was freaked out when she discovered Harp’s letters.

“The relationship here is not a relationship that should exist in a professional setting, and certainly in a professional setting with someone who has been, and may well be again, the president of the United States,” Wolff said.

The letters were also passed along to the Secret Service, which warned that Harp posed a danger to both herself and Trump, according to Wolff.

“It would also, you would think, be something that the Secret Service or his staff would be worried about because it would make him vulnerable to blackmail,” Coles pointed out.

“I think it makes him vulnerable to bad advice more directly, and it makes it difficult for other people to do their job,” Wolff added, calling Trump’s relationship with Harp “at the very, very least, really, really bad management on the part of Donald Trump.”

Trump’s top staff has made “subtle moves” to curb how much time Harp spends at the president’s side, but to no avail, according to MS NOW. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

When reached for comment, White House spokesman Davis Ingle sent the Daily Beast a recycled statement: “Michael Wolff is a professional scumbag and serial liar whose brain has been completely warped by his severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The biographer said that people in the White House have “consistently expressed concern” about Harp to him.

Harp’s close relationship with Trump took on a troubling new dimension on Wednesday, when MS NOW reported that she went more than a year without seeking the routine security clearance West Wing staffers typically obtain.

The Secret Service, the White House counsel’s office, and security officials grew alarmed over Harp’s refusal to obtain the clearance and Trump eventually intervened personally, sources told the outlet.

Harp, who makes $150,000 a year as Trump’s special assistant and executive assistant, has drawn scrutiny for taking on an unusually broad role alongside the president.

She serves as a kind of gatekeeper to the president, vetting what information—and who—actually reach him, even screening world leaders who can’t reach him any other way, according to Haberman. Harp is also said to have access to the president’s Truth Social account.

Trump’s top staff has made “subtle moves” to curb how much time Harp spends at the president’s side, but to no avail, one source told MS NOW. “She is just persistent and not realizing that’s what they were trying to do,” the person said.