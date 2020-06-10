Why Is Mitt Romney So Much Better than Donald Trump? Look to Their Fathers.

Donald Trump has a daddy problem. Mitt Romney does not.

Could George Romney’s example be what compelled his son to march past the Trump Hotel—where protesters had stacked body bags six long weeks ago, when a very different pandemic than police violence was at the center of the country’s attention—to the White House?

Now it’s enduring racism that’s commanding our attention and the younger Romney, humming along to “This Little Light of Mine,” is a far better guide to responding than the son of real estate developer Fred Trump, who had applications for apartments marked with a “C” for colored to be sure Donald didn’t rent to them. Fred milked his properties for the last nickel, exploited handymen, and fought inspectors. The tenant was always wrong.