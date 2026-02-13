A group of llamas has been praised as unlikely heroes for helping to capture a petty thief. Graham Oliver, from Derbyshire, England, told The Washington Post his eight llamas had caught his attention by crying out, prompting him to go check on them—only to find that they’d surrounded a strange man on his property who looked terrified. “I wanted to know what he was doing in my field,” Oliver said. “And he said he’d come through a hole in the fence.” When Oliver asked where the hole in the fence was, the man showed him, then jumped over the fence and ran away. After spotting police in the area, Oliver alerted them to the man’s incursion on his farm and learned he was wanted for allegedly stealing packets of tobacco from a woman nearby. Oliver then told officers which direction the suspect had run off in, and he was soon detained. Oliver’s wife, Heidi Price, said her llamas should receive some recognition for helping with the arrest. “They acted responsibly, efficiently, in an organized manner,” Price said. “Quite frankly, I think they did pretty good police work.” She noted that they can be “intimidating” despite not being aggressive, adding, “Their only defense mechanism is spitting.”
The Louvre has suffered a leak in the area where it stores its most valuable paintings, a union representative said. The world-famous institution in Paris, France, saw water creep into room 707 of the Denon gallery on Thursday, where works by 19th-century French artist Charles Meynier and Bernardino Luini, a 16th-century Italian, are kept. “Due to a technical failure on the upper floor during the night, the area is closed to the public and a scaffolding has been set up,” the representative told Reuters. No damage report has been made public as of Friday. Leonardo da Vinci’s infamous Mona Lisa was confirmed not to be damaged, according to the New York Post. It is the second leak in the museum in three months, and comes just months after robbers broke in and stole priceless, irreplaceable treasures, before escaping on a cherry picker. On Thursday, France 24 reported that nine people, including two museum employees, had been arrested as part of a probe into a large-scale ticket fraud scheme.
Italy’s Winter Olympics coverage has been derailed by another genital-themed controversy, this time involving one of the country’s most famous works of art. State broadcaster Rai used an image of Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man in the opening credits of its coverage, but with the genitals missing. The 500-year-old drawing appears at the start of the clip, then transforms into the bodies of ice skaters, skiers, and other winter athletes. The alteration was first flagged by Corriere della Sera, which asked: “What happened to the Vitruvian Man’s genitals?” Backlash from the Italian opposition was swift. Deputies from the center-left Democratic Party raised questions in Parliament, urging Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli to “shed full light on the use of the image of Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man in the Olympics opening credit broadcast by Rai.” The lawmakers asked whether Rai was formally authorized to reproduce the drawing—described as “an absolute masterpiece”—and whether permission had been granted to alter it. Irene Manzi said the artwork “was tampered with and censored, with the genitals from the original works removed… an incomprehensible and unacceptable choice.” The dispute marks the second genital-based controversy of the Games, after claims that ski jumpers were injecting hyaluronic acid into their private parts—quickly dubbed “Penisgate.”
The Trumps’ latest legal threats against me have been produced by the Florida lawyers who direct most of President Trump’s efforts against the media—because Florida is where they have purportedly relocated. But my lawsuit against Melania Trump in New York deprives them of their more favorable venue. Hence, they are in Federal Court trying to move the case, which raises the fundamental question of where Melania Trump actually lives. I get to ask and pursue this question—and, I believe, expose that she never really decamped to Florida with her husband, and is certainly not beside him in the White House, but rather remains very much based in New York. This week, my lawyers filed some of what is known about her myriad connections to the city and asked the Federal Court to remand the case back to New York State Court, or to begin discovery to demonstrate that the nexus of her life is in NYC. I have the evidence that Melania lives here, and I need your help to complete the picture. If you’ve seen her, know her, know people who know her, know the many people who attend to her, don’t hesitate to get in touch.
President Donald Trump, himself a convicted felon, has issued pardons to five former NFL players, including one who is already deceased. Their crimes covered offences from courtroom deception to major drug crimes. The clemency decisions were announced Thursday by White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson. In a post on X, she wrote: “As football reminds us, excellence is built on grit, grace, and the courage to rise again. So is our nation.” Former New York Jets standout Joe Klecko received relief after admitting to lying under oath to a federal grand jury probing an insurance fraud scheme. Klecko later entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Dallas Cowboys lineman Nate Newton, a three-time Super Bowl winner, was pardoned following a conviction tied to marijuana trafficking. Johnson said owner Jerry Jones delivered the news personally. Jamal Lewis, once a top 2000 draft pick, pleaded guilty after using a cellphone to arrange a drug deal. Travis Henry admitted involvement in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Billy Cannon, pardoned posthumously, confessed to counterfeiting and died in 2018.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s widow, Allison Holker, has announced her engagement three years after the beloved DJ’s death. Boss was a breakout star on So You Think You Can Dance, where he met Holker in 2010. The pair married in 2013. Holker was already a mom to daughter Weslie, whom Boss adopted, and they welcomed their first son together, Maddox, in 2016, followed by daughter Zaia in 2019. Boss, who would go on to be a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide in December 2022 at age 40. Now, Holker, 38, has found love again with boyfriend Adam Edmunds. The dancer first hinted at the relationship in August 2024, sharing a photo on Instagram of herself holding hands with an unidentified man. On Thursday, she confirmed the relationship had taken a major step forward. Holker revealed that Edmunds proposed during a surprise birthday celebration he had planned for her, sharing a series of photos from the night on Instagram. “We’re ENGAGED! It was the most romantic night of my life! I am so in love with you Adam,” she wrote. She also credited Edmunds with helping her heal in the years since Boss’s death. “I am a better person because of you. You helped me find me again and showed me how to love,” she added. Holker said Edmunds organized the entire evening, including hiring singer Clinton Kane to perform what she called “our song,” “I Guess I’m in Love.”
Baby Reindeer phenom Jessica Gunning is set to take the lead in a new biopic about The Mamas and Papas singer Cass Elliot. The movie will be based on the memoir of Elliot’s son, Owen Elliot-Kugell, called My Mama, Cass, and will set out to dispel the rumor that she died choking on a ham sandwich. Press material states it is “not a Mamas & the Papas biopic,” and will focus on Cass, who died in her sleep in 1974 in London at the age of 32, her cause of death ruled as a heart attack. In the years before, the “California Dreamin’” singer’s home in Laurel Canyon, California, became a hub for the talented and beautiful in the prelude to the Summer of Love, welcoming guests from Joni Mitchell to Eric Clapton. The biopic hasn’t yet got a director, although the screenplay is being written by Emma Forrest and is planned to use Cass’s voice in songs. Veritas Entertainment, which produced Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, will produce. Gunning, who had previously starred on the Outlaws, shot to fame for her portrayal of Martha Scott, a woman obsessed with a struggling comedian, in Baby Reindeer.
Hollywood heavyweight Steven Spielberg made a poignant nod to James Van Der Beek’s most-loved character as he stepped in to help the family of the late star. Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, are among those who have donated to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by close friends of the actor for his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children. The Oscar-winning filmmaker donated $25,000 to the account, which is seeking financial aid after medical costs left the family “out of funds.” The gesture was particularly poignant given that Dawson Leery, the titular Dawson’s Creek character famously played by Van Der Beek, idolized Spielberg on the show. Indeed, this obsession formed a central pillar of his personality and ambition to become a director. Leery’s bedroom was famously decorated with posters of Spielberg movies. The show’s creator, Kevin Williamson, based the character on himself, having grown up as an aspiring filmmaker obsessed with Spielberg. Van Der Beek, 48, died Wednesday following a battle with colorectal cancer. He announced in November 2024 that he had “been privately dealing with this diagnosis” since August 2023. As of Friday morning, more than $2.17 million had been raised, surpassing its $1.5 million goal. Less than 24 hours after the page was created, it had already topped $1 million.
An Italian biathlete has been cleared to compete in the Milan Winter Olympics after successfully arguing there was an innocent explanation for her failed drug test. Rebecca Passler tested positive for the banned substance Letrozole on Jan. 26 and appealed her suspension. Italy’s anti-doping body has now upheld her appeal after she argued that she failed the doping test because of contamination from a shared spoon she used to dip into a jar of Nutella. Passler said she lives with her mother, who was taking Letrozole as part of her treatment for breast cancer, and that the banned substance must have inadvertently contaminated a spoon she used to eat some Nutella spread she had for breakfast the day before the test. In a statement to Reuters, the World Anti-Doping Agency said “contamination is a plausible explanation and the substance would not have any performance benefit” at the Games, and it does not plan to contest the decision. The Italian Winter Sports Federation has given the go-ahead for Passler to take part in the Games, although it is unclear how much she will actually participate. Italy team captain Klaus Hoellrigl believes she may just take part in a biathlon relay race on Wednesday.
A fugitive who had eluded authorities for 16 years was eventually detained after he tried to watch an ice hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. The 44-year-old Slovak national, who has not been identified, was wanted by Italian authorities for a string of thefts committed in 2010. Police were first aware of the suspect’s whereabouts after he checked into a campsite on the outskirts of the Italian capital. This triggered an automatic alert at the campsite’s reception, notifying authorities that the wanted man was there. The suspect was not even able to watch the ice hockey game he traveled to watch between his home nation, Slovakia, and Finland, as he was detained on Wednesday. The 44-year-old was then taken to Milan’s San Vittore prison, where the carabinieri, Italy’s military police, said he will serve a prison sentence of just over 11 months. To make matters worse for the Slovakian thief, his national team went on to lose to Finland 4-1 at Milan’s Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.