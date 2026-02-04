Why Trump’s Legal Threat Against Me Is Empty: Wolff

Michael Wolff isn’t losing sleep over Donald Trump’s threat to sue, saying the move would backfire spectacularly on the ever-litigious president who “obviously has so much to hide.”

Trump, 79, issued his threat while speaking to reporters on Saturday, hours after the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files named him more than 1000 times.

He claimed Epstein was “conspiring with Wolff to do harm to me politically or else,” adding, “So we’ll probably sue Wolff on that.”

Michael Wolff says the odds Donald Trump actually pursues a lawsuit against him are “remote”—not least because it would let him question the president, a one-time friend of Jeffrey Epstein, under oath. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The president doubled down in a Truth Social post on Monday. “Epstein and a SLEAZEBAG lying ‘author’ named Michael Wolff, conspired in order to damage me and/or my Presidency,” he wrote, before floating another half-baked legal threat. “So much for the Radical Left’s hope against hope, some of whom I’ll be suing.”

Questioned about the Epstein files in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump brought up Wolff once more, claiming the newly released Epstein files show the author “conspired against me in order to fight like hell to make sure I lose the election.”

He falsely claimed that it was “the only thing” mentioned about him and declared, “So that takes care of Epstein as far as Trump is concerned.”

Wolff, 72, said on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that the odds Trump actually pursues a lawsuit against him are “remote”—not least because it would let him question the president, a one-time friend of Epstein, under oath.

“And he obviously has so much to hide,” said Wolff, who went inside the Trump White House to write his 2018 bestseller Fire and Fury.

The first tranche of Epstein files showed Wolff apparently offering advice to the convicted sex offender in 2015 on how to get Trump to “hang himself” with his own words. After their publication, Wolff said on the 'Inside Trump’s Head' podcast that the emails were certainly “embarrassing” in hindsight, but showed that he was trying to get at the truth of the relationship between Trump and Epstein. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“What is he going to do? Is he going to sit for a deposition? Is he going to answer all of the questions that then I would have the right to ask him about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein?” the author said.

Wolff suggested he would press Trump in court about his travel history and movements with Epstein, and about a newly released document that claimed the pedophile introduced Trump to his wife Melania.

“In the release of these documents by the federal government, there is a document here that says Jeffrey Epstein introduced you to your wife. Do you want to discuss that, Mr. Trump?” Wolff said, role-playing the exchange.

When reached for comment, Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung provided the Daily Beast with a recycled statement.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Wolff noted that Trump’s latest threat was “the third or fourth time over the last 10 years” that the president has threatened to sue him, without ever following through.

Still, Wolff conceded there was a possibility Trump might sue this time.

Co-host Joanna Coles noted that “the process of delivering a lawsuit is part of the punishment as he thinks of it.”

“Clearly, he doesn’t want to sit for any kind of discovery, but just wrapping you up in a lawsuit is irritation enough,” she said.

“Yes,” Wolff responded, before adding, “Although for me it would not be irritation.”

Wolff spent large amounts of time with Epstein before his death in 2019, and released recordings before the 2024 election of Epstein calling himself Trump’s “closest friend.”

The first tranche of Epstein files, published in November 2025, showed Wolff apparently offering advice to the convicted sex offender in 2015 on how to get Trump to “hang himself” with his own words if asked about the duo’s relationship, and how Epstein could engineer a situation to have the then-presidential candidate in “debt” to him. Wolff was also shown to have urged Epstein to “finish” the then-Republican nominee just before the 2016 election.

After their publication, Wolff said on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that the emails were certainly “embarrassing” in hindsight, but showed that he was trying to get at the truth of the relationship between Trump and Epstein long before others were pursuing the story. “I think as, as my mother would say, you get more with a little honey,” he said.

Wolff is already involved in litigation with the Trump family. He is suing Melania, 55, under laws designed to protect free speech after she threatened him with a $1 billion lawsuit for speaking about her ties to Epstein. The lawsuit would give him subpoena powers to question the Trumps under oath.

Currently, Melania’s lawyers are trying to get the case against her dismissed by claiming that he has not properly served the first lady; on Inside Trump’s Head, Wolff spoke about how his own legal team has been unable to get papers to her because she lives behind Secret Service protection and her lawyers will not accept them.