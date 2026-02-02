Trump’s Name Looms Large in DOJ’s Epstein Memo

President Donald Trump is featured first on a list of “prominent names” related to the Department of Justice’s investigation into infamous sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Among the roughly 3 million pages of Justice Department records released last week, which came out over a month past the Dec. 19, 2025, deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, is an internal guide to the DOJ’s investigation into Epstein that includes a list of allegations against prominent figures, according to victims.

Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

First on the list, which includes the likes of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and disgraced ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is Trump, who has two bullet points of comments made by victims of Epstein.

“(Redacted) stated Epstein introduced her to Trump, who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which is subsequently bite [sic],” the first entry reads. “In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out.”

“(Redacted) remember Epstein introduced her to Trump saying ‘This is a good one, huh’ and Trump responded ‘Yes,’” reads the second.

Donald Trump with his then-girlfriend (and now wife), Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The first entry sounds similar to an allegation of rape made against the president involving a 13-year-old girl that was included in a separate FBI file also released last week.

“(Redacted) reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ,” the allegation, included on a spreadsheet of uncorroborated tips to the FBI, reads.

The alleged victim told her friend that “she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex,” it continued. “The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein.”

When reached for comment, the White House referred the Daily Beast to a DOJ press release published on Friday.

Pictures of condoms bearing Trump's image were included in the Epstein files. House Oversight Democrats

“This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents, or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act,” the statement reads. “Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.

“To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

The DOJ did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trump, 79, has tried desperately to distance himself from Epstein and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to the convicted pedophile, who described himself as being Trump’s “closest friend.”

The day after the explosive tranche of documents was released, the president told reporters aboard Air Force One that Epstein had “conspired” with author and journalist Michael Wolff to hurt his political image.

“[Wolff] was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me politically,” Trump said. “That came through loud and clear. So we’ll probably sue Wolff on that.”

Donald Trump's alleged birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

It’s not the first time Wolff, co-host of the hit Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump’s Head, has been involved in lawsuits with the famously litigious Trump family.