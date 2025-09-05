Why MAGA’s Bigoted Transition to Gun Grabbing is Truly Sick

The supposed champions of the Second Amendment in the U.S. Department of Justice may be transitioning into gun grabbers when it comes to transgender people.

By several accounts, the impetus was last month’s mass shooting of Catholic school children during Mass in Minnesota where two died and 18 people were injured. The killer was a trans woman, Robin Westman. And MAGA minions were quick to note that a transgender man named Audrey Hale killed three youngsters along with three staff members at the Covenant School in Nashville in 2023.

As reported by CNN and others, the reported gun grabbers at DOJ ignore the inconvenient fact that trans people only rarely commit mass shootings and are statistically much more likely to become victims than victimizers. The grabbers argue that gender dysphoria is a mental disorder that should disqualify trans people from exercising the right to bear arms.

A mental twist that all the school shooters have in common is something experts call nihilistic violent extremism.

“It’s essentially killing for killing’s sake,” Will Carless noted in USA Today.

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance pay their respects to victims of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on September 3, 2025. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Think of it as No Lives Matter, a movement of total loners who are usually intensely aware of the mass school shooters who came before them. They consider their predecessors in terms of body count and often victim ages, but not sexual orientation.

In writings the police discovered after the carnage at the Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis, Robin Westman cited the ones she admired

“I like the shooters who know what they’re doing. Shooters who plan for violence and mass death. Adam Lanza, Nikolaz Cruz, Erik, and Aiden...“

Adam Lanza killed 20 children and six staffers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012. Nikolas Cruz fatally shot 17 at Parkland High School in 2018. Erik was apparently Eric Harris who joined Dylan Klebold in killing 13 classmates. Aiden is the preferred name of Audrey Hale, the lone trans person on Westman’s list of murderous loners of No Lives Matter.

Lanza’s actions gave rise to Sandy Hook Promise. Cruz prompted March for Our Lives. Both movements seek to address the causes of gun violence and the easy access to what are essentially weapons of war.

The only meaningful remedy is gun control and without it, the carnage continues. But when the horror during Mass in Minnesota proved to be the work of a trans person, MAGA sought to shift the blame from firearms to wokeness.

And now there are reports that folks in the DOJ are transitioning into gun grabbers and looking for ways to keep guns out of the hands of those who are more likely to be shot than to shoot.