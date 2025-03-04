Opinion

Why Melania Might Just Be Dressing to Show She Hates Trump

STICK WITH US...

It’s only a theory of course, but the First Lady’s recent outfits certainly seem to hinting at something.

Nell Scovell
Nell Scovell
Opinion
Melania Trump composite image
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters
Nell Scovell

Nell Scovell

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsHomeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insults Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
RoyalistMeghan Markle Wants to Be Addressed by a New Name
Tom Sykes
PoliticsSocial Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
WorldCanada Bites Back With Multibillion-Dollar Trump Tariff Revenge
Matt Young
PoliticsGOP Senator Accused of Being Sexting-Mad General’s Capitol Hill Fling
Josh Fiallo