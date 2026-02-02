Cheat Sheet
Why President Trump Is Threatening to Sue Me: Wolff

Michael Wolff
Updated 02.02.26 11:51AM EST 
Published 02.02.26 11:50AM EST 
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters and members of the media on board Air Force One on January 31, 2026 while flying in between Washington and West Palm Beach, Florida.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters and members of the media on board Air Force One on January 31, 2026 while flying in between Washington and West Palm Beach, Florida. Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump is threatening to sue me—again. He was asked over the weekend by a reporter about the most recent release of “Epstein files,” and his response to the three million or so pages naming him and his wife countless times was that he was going to sue “Wolff” for “conspiring” with Epstein to hurt him politically. I don’t know precisely to what he might be referring. And he may not either. Some “very important” people told him about my conspiracy, he said. It may be that I frequently urged Epstein to go public with what he knew about Trump—which he did in my book Siege, telling the story of their break-up over a piece of real estate in Palm Beach and connecting the president to Russian money laundering. Three weeks after that book was published, Epstein was arrested by Trump’s Justice Department. But I doubt if the specifics of whatever conspiracy he might imagine much matter to Trump. In any controversy or politically dangerous situation, he likes to single out a particular person to blame or attack. He wants it to be a fight with somebody—a fight in this case, with, as he dismissively identifies me, “a writer.” Here’s why I’m ready for it.

Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL to read more on the president’s legal threats—and why they represent a huge risk to the White House.

2
NFL Star Speaks Out After Epstein Files Namecheck
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 02.02.26 12:09PM EST 
Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants.
Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

An NFL star has moved quickly to address his unexpected mention in the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein–related records. Ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson was referenced in newly disclosed Justice Department emails from 2019 involving Epstein and his longtime pilot, Larry Visoski, which discussed Wilson as a possible buyer of Epstein’s Gulfstream G-IV private jet. According to the emails, Epstein authorized Visoski to show the aircraft to Wilson on Jan. 25, 2019. Visoski later claimed that Wilson and his wife, Ciara, toured the plane and took photos and video, and suggested Wilson was eager to secure the jet but wanted to wait until after finalizing a new contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson forcefully rejected that account. “NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan! Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!” he wrote on X. His publicist later confirmed Wilson had no knowledge of any connection between the plane and Epstein and never completed a deal.

Published 02.02.26 12:01AM EST 
3
Snowboarder Dies After Getting Snagged in Horrific Ski Lift Accident
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 02.02.26 10:39AM EST 
Published 02.02.26 10:16AM EST 
Brooke Day
Facebook

A 22-year-old Australian woman has died after her backpack got stuck in a ski lift. Brooke Day was snowboarding at the Tsugaike Mountain ski resort in Otari, Japan as part of a working holiday when the accident occurred. Authorities said an unfastened waist buckle on the backpack snagged a lift chair, and because her chest strap remained secured, she was dragged across the snow and left hanging mid-air. Resort staff quickly pressed the emergency stop button, and Brooke, who reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at the scene, was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Despite medical efforts, she was pronounced dead shortly afterward. Brooke worked as a receptionist at a physiotherapy clinic at the resort. Tsugaike Mountain Resort and the Tsugaike Gondola Lift Co issued a joint apology. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the death in Japan, saying it was “providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Japan.” A spokesperson added, “We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time.” A full investigation into the incident has been announced.

4
Norwegian Royals’ Son Hit With Fresh Arrest Ahead of Rape Trial
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.02.26 11:01AM EST 
Marius Borg Høiby
Picture taken on June 16, 2022 in Oslo, Norway, shows Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The 27-year-old son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of assaulting a woman, police said on August 7, 2024. Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Hoiby was born in 1997 from a relationship prior to her 2001 marriage to Norway's future king Crown Prince Haakon. Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Marius Borg Høiby, 29—the son of Norway’s Crown Princess—was arrested on Sunday, just two days before he is due to stand trial on 38 charges, including rape, assault, and drug offenses. Høiby, who holds no royal title, is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, the heir apparent to the Norwegian throne. According to Oslo police attorney Andreas Kruszewski, police arrested Høiby and charged him with assault, making threats with a knife, and violating a restraining order. The Norwegian royals’ son’s legal troubles began in 2024 when he was arrested in August following an alleged knife-wielding attack on his girlfriend and again in November on suspicion of raping a woman who was “unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act,” according to a preliminary charge. He was indicted in August 2025 and has remained free while awaiting trial, denying the most serious charges. “This is the biggest scandal the Norwegian royals have ever faced,” Niklas Kokkinn-Thoresen, editor-in-chief of the Norwegian celebrity magazine Se og Hør, told the BBC. He is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday and, if convicted, faces more than 10 years in prison.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Click through to follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack.

Published 02.02.26 12:06AM EST 
5
Judge Who Broke Ranks to Slam Trump’s Pardons Dies at 78
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.02.26 5:26AM EST 
Judge Pratt and Pres. Trump.
KCCI / Getty

A federal judge who attacked President Donald Trump for pardoning two political staffers who had engaged in election fraud has died at the age of 78. Judge Robert Pratt, who served 26 years on the bench, suffered a heart attack at a gym in Clive, Iowa, last Wednesday, his son Michael said. Pratt derided John Tate and Jesse Benton, aides to Ron Paul during his 2012 presidential campaign, who were found guilty of paying state Sen. Kent Sorenson $73,000 to switch his endorsement to their boss just days before the Iowa caucus. In 2017 Pratt sentenced Sorenson to 15 months in prison, calling it “the definition of political corruption.” In 2020, when Trump pardoned Benton and Tate, Pratt told the Associated Press, “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals.” He added, “But apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.” Trump had also pardoned Blackwater Worldwide personnel who were convicted for the 2007 killing of a 9-year-old boy and 13 other Iraqi civilians. Pratt later apologized for “the wrongfulness of the comments,” adding, “I regret the embarrassment they have caused to my court and the judiciary in general.”

6
Groundhog Day Gamblers Get Their Answer as Punxsutawney Phil Makes Prediction
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 02.02.26 10:09AM EST 
groundhog
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Punxsutawney Phil has spoken: six more weeks of winter are on the horizon. On Monday morning, the famed groundhog emerged from his tree stump on Gobbler’s Knob in rural Pennsylvania and, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, saw his shadow—a traditional signal that colder weather will linger before spring arrives. Phil’s forecast elicited a mix of cheers and boos from the bundled-up crowd, who braved the chilly conditions to witness the event. Handlers held signs reading “Brrrr! More Snow” and “Freezing Rain” to emphasize the prediction. Unlike in previous years, guests were not allowed on stage to photograph Phil after the announcement due to the bitter cold and concerns over keeping the groundhog exposed for too long. The tradition, which falls roughly halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, has roots in European agricultural practices but is widely regarded as folklore rather than science. Phil has predicted a longer winter in four of the past five years, and this year drew extra attention from gamblers on Polymarket, who collectively wagered more than $24,000 on the outcome.

7
Iconic ‘Sanford and Son’ Actor Dies at Age 79
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.01.26 4:55PM EST 
Demond Wilson as Lamont Sanford
SANFORD AND SON -- Pictured: Demond Wilson as Lamont Sanford (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Iconic 70s actor Demond Wilson has died at age 79. Wilson is best known for starring as Lamont Sanford, Fred Sanford’s son, in Sanford and Son, one of the first television programs with a mostly Black cast. Wilson served in the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart before he began acting. The show ran for six seasons and was a big hit for audiences nationwide. Afterward, Wilson aimed to go back to serving his community. While he made a handful of film appearances, he decided that it wasn’t a fulfilling career for him, telling the Los Angeles Times it was “emotionally exhausting because I had to make it appear that I was excited about what I was doing,” and became a minister in the 1980s. His publicist, Mark Goldman, confirmed that Wilson died following complications from cancer. In a statement to the Associated Press, Goldman said, “Through his work on screen, his writing, and his ministry, he sought to uplift others and leave a meaningful impact on the communities he served.” He leaves behind his wife Cicely and six children.

8
Two Movies That Beat ‘Melania’ at Box Office Revealed
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.01.26 10:19PM EST 
Published 02.01.26 4:04PM EST 
Melania Trump at premiere
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Melania Trump attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) Taylor Hill/WireImage

Melania Trump’s eponymous documentary ranked far behind its other competitors during the opening weekend. It made a paltry $7 million dollars on its opening weekend, compared to its $40 million production budget and $35 million marketing budget. Horror movie Send Help and the sci-fi Iron Lung took the box office crown away from first lady Melania Trump. Box office frontrunner Send Help made almost triple that of Trump’s pet project at a stunning $20 million debut, according to industry estimates. Video game YouTuber Markiplier’s Iron Lung came in a close second at an impressive $18 million at the North American box office. Melania did better than Hollywood insiders expected, who projected a $5 million opening, but it was not enough to turn a profit. In fourth place was Disney’s Zootopia 2, which took in $5.8 million. Action thriller Shelter had a disappointing opening week, ranking fifth at $5.5 million. Mercy, Marty Supreme, and The Housemaid also appeared in the top 10.

Published 01.12.26 2:28PM EST 
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
‘SNL’ Pays Tribute to Comedy Star After Death
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.01.26 11:48AM EST 
Catherine O'Hara poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro at SXSW 2025
Catherine O'Hara poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro at SXSW 2025 Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

Beloved comedy actress Catherine O’Hara, who died on Friday at the age of 71, received a touching tribute on SNL. Producers played an image of her on screen to conclude this weekend’s show. SNL also posted a similar tribute to the Home Alone actress on X with a heart emoji. O’Hara has been close to the show for decades. She was cast on the show in 1981. She left, however, to return to the show, “Second City Television,” which secured a new deal for more seasons at the same time. For her, it proved to be the right decision, as the show ran for 8 years and won a Primetime Emmy Award. She returned to SNL as a host, leading the show twice in the early ’90s. O’Hara passed away from an unidentified illness on Friday. Reports find that she was facing breathing difficulties before her passing. O’Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, 74, and two sons, Matthew, 31, and Luke, 29.

A screenshot of an X post from Saturday Night Live honoring Catherine O'Hara.
A screenshot of an X post from Saturday Night Live honoring Catherine O'Hara. Screenshot/Saturday Night Live/X
10
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Announces Tragic Loss
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 02.01.26 1:45AM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 9: (L-R) Jonathan Daviss, Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus attend 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 9: (L-R) Jonathan Daviss, Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus attend 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic) Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Snoop Dogg’s granddaughter, Codi Dreaux Broadus, has passed away, his daughter, Cori Broadus, has announced. Sharing the news on Instagram, the legendary rapper’s youngest child wrote: “Monday; I lost the love of my life. My Codi” over a black-and-white image of her holding the baby. “I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you,” wrote Wayne Deuce, Cori’s fiancé, in his own post to the platform. Cori’s daughter was born extremely premature at just 25 weeks, with an emergency C-section performed as the 26-year-old developed HELLP syndrome, a severe form of preeclampsia. After a long, 10-month fight in the NICU, Cori was finally able to bring Codi home on Jan. 6. The baby’s cause of death is not yet known. Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has yet to publicly comment on the loss, but his son has shared a message of support for his sister on Instagram, writing: “Lil sis we got you forever.”

