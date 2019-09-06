If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Speculation that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle might move to America has been rife since the early days of the relationship, even before they were married.

Many people familiar with the staid and sometimes stultifying traditions of the British monarchy, and the brutal way in which the royals are regarded as public property by the press and the people, questioned whether Meghan would ever truly be able to adapt to life as a palace marionette.