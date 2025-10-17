Why the 1st Lady of MAGA Is Unleashing Hell on Her Own Party

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has long been a close ally of President Donald Trump, but the Georgia lawmaker has rebelled against her own Republican Party in recent weeks, raising the question: What is going on with the MAGA superstar?

As Democrats and Republicans remain in an increasingly tense standoff over the government shutdown, Greene has blasted Republican leadership numerous times over healthcare in a move that has surprised supporters and critics alike.

Republicans have refused to address expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits in the short-term spending bill to fund the government, and Democrats have blocked every vote on the GOP measure because it doesn’t address healthcare.

Greene, has come down somewhere in the middle, having voted for the GOP spending bill, but she has raged that her party has offered up no solution to prevent skyrocketing health care premiums at the end of the year or plans to fix the health care system.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been deeply critical of her party in recent days for not having a plan to fix health care, the House being in recess during the government shutdown and the Trump administration bailing out Argentina. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The conservative lawmaker has been deeply critical of the ACA (AKA Obamacare), but she has sounded the alarm that Americans are about to get hit with massive cost increases when enhanced tax credits expire.

On Friday morning, Greene wrote on X, “Where is our Republican plan that gives the American people the off ramp from Obamacare? The Speaker and others say it exists, but I haven’t seen it yet.”

It was the latest in a series of posts slamming Republicans as she has become increasingly public about her disillusionment with the party leadership on Capitol Hill.

While Greene has accused Democrats of creating the latest looming health care crisis with the ACA, she has also gone after House Speaker Mike Johnson for sending members home indefinitely amid the government shutdown rather than working on the issue.

“I don’t support Obamacare and think it’s ruined healthcare for many people, making it incredibly unaffordable especially for the middle class,” Greene wrote in another post. “The government is shut down, they refuse to call us back into session, and there is no plan being discussed to prevent Americans from being crushed by big hikes in already too high insurance premiums.

“Many Americans are already barely scraping by month to month and won’t be able to financially afford health insurance when their premiums double. This upsets me,” she added. “I want my party to get to work to solve this crisis. I don’t think that is too much to ask.”

This week, she also went after Johnson directly for saying he believed Obamacare was created to implode but that he was skeptical that it can be completely repealed and replaced.

“This is an unacceptable Republican position,” she wrote on X, reposting his quote. “Even Democrats are saying that Obamacare destroyed the health insurance industry and they voted for it! Republicans must have a plan that responsibly builds the off-ramp off of Obamacare. What is the Republican plan???”

In another social media post, she called health insurance a scam and claimed “Democrats created this problem in 2010, made it worse in 2021, and Republicans have never fixed it.”

Last week, she wrote about the ACA, “D’s want to keep funding it and R’s have no new solution.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gives President Donald Trump a kiss after he addressed a joint session of Congress on March 04, 2025. While she has been critical of the party of late, the Georgia lawmaker insists she still backs Trump. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

While Greene has been increasingly critical of the GOP’s handling of health care and the House being out now for a month, she has been very careful to clarify that she still supports President Donald Trump.

The MAGA darling instead suggested to CNN that she did not believe the president was getting good advice.

However, there have been several instances where her comments have clashed with Trump’s claims and other actions by the administration.

Greene said on CNN that after four years of people getting crushed by inflation, “costs have not come down.” It was a sharp contrast with Trump, who has repeatedly said that, despite data to the contrary, he has solved inflation, and it is no longer a problem.

It was also almost as jarring to see her on the network having an earnest discussion with the hosts as it was to see her suddenly blasting her party after years of MAGA attacking CNN as “fake news.”

On a separate issue that has riled up the MAGA base, Greene has slammed the Trump administration’s move to bail out Argentina.

“Tell me how it’s America First to bailout a foreign country with $20 or even $40 BILLION taxpayer dollars,” she wrote on Thursday, noting that it comes while Americans are getting hit with the high cost of living and skyrocketing insurance.

Greene is also among the few GOP House members who bucked party leadership to sign onto the bipartisan discharge petition to force a vote to release the Epstein files.

Rep. Marjorie Taylore Greene receives a hug from Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna as she joined him and Rep. Thomas Massie at a news conference with Epstein survivors. Greene was one of the few GOP members to reject Republican House leadership and sign the discharge petition to release the files on the convicted sex-offender. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

While Greene has broken with her party and the White House on some topics, she continues to lean on other red meat issues with the base.

The Georgia lawmaker recently repeated Trump’s false claim that he won her state in the 2020 election, she has slammed Antifa and Democrats, and backed deporting undocumented immigrants, all while praising the president for his Gaza peace plan and touting her anti-abortion credentials amid intense criticism from both directions.