Why the GOP’s Number One Goal Is Protecting Companies, Not People, From COVID-19

With emergency unemployment benefits set to expire on Friday, congressional Republicans have made their top economic priority clear: protecting companies that expose their workers to the virus from lawsuits. “Liability protections would be the number one thing I would look at,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, discussing the possibility of a new stimulus. “No bill will pass without it.” On the Senate side, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has described shielding companies from liability as “my red line going forward.”

That ultimatum is all the more remarkable coming in an election year. Even setting aside the immorality of this position, why would politicians whose jobs are on the line care more about protecting corporations from lawsuits than protecting their constituents from a potentially fatal disease?

The answer, while disheartening, is simple: Politicians now have powerful new incentives to prioritize the welfare of their corporate constituents over that of the human beings they represent. Most Americans aren’t aware just how radically our system of government has been altered. But today, as coronavirus ravages the country, we are seeing these structural changes at work.