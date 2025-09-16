Why This FBI Chief Is More Dangerous Than Keystone Kash

A proven henchman-in-waiting who seems willing to say and do anything is on hand as a possible replacement for the clown currently heading up the FBI, Director Kash “Keystone Kash” Patel

Former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was sworn in on Sept. 8 as a co-deputy director, having demonstrated blind loyalty to President Trump and a willingness to ignore the law in the name of Law and Order.

The 44-year-old Iraq war veteran repeatedly used his position in a midwest state to challenge the porn star hush money case in New York on the grounds that it constituted “election interference.” He responded to Trump’s conviction for 34 felonies by announcing on X that he was suing the State of New York “for their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump”.

“We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail,” he further tweeted. “It sabotages Missourians’ right to a free and fair election.”

Andrew Bailey. Bonnie Cash/REUTERS

The suit went nowhere, but added to Bailey’s MAGA resume. And that was further burnished when the editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch instituted “Bailey’s Tally”; a “running list of the many instances in which this singularly craven demagogue of a public official has abused his office with blatantly ideological, often ridiculous legal actions clearly meant to toss red meat to the far-right edges of his Republican base while failing in fundamental ways to actually do his job.”

Among other things, Bailey sought to block gender affirming health care even for adults on the grounds it is “experimental” and in need of “substantial guardrails.”

He also filed suit against Starbucks for discriminating against white employees, and in July this year, charged Planned Parenthood with “child trafficking,” but the woman in question proved to be a posing as part of a Project Veritas put-up.

After a video went viral of a white high school student in Hazelwood, Missouri, being brutally beaten by a Black student, Bailey released a letter he wrote to the school district announcing that he was investigating whether its DEI policies led to the absence of adequate security. Never mind that the incident took place off school grounds.

“The community deserves answers on how Hazelwood’s radical DEI programs resulted in such despicable safety failures that has resulted in a student fighting for her life,” Bailey wrote.

The school district noted that Bailey’s letter said the fight took place on March 11, when it actually occurred on March 8. It was also a quarter of a mile from the school and after school hours, not “in the middle of the school day,” as he contended. The district further noted that Bailey had not written letters to schools where there had been fights between Black students.

Andrew Bailey speaks with reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. in March 2024. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

With his own unique logic, Bailey argued against gun control on the grounds that fewer firearms would lead to a huge spike in rape and murder, resulting in hundreds of millions in “greater crime costs.”

Similarly, Bailey tried to block an amendment to the state constitution relaxing some restrictions on abortion by arguing that the state would lose billions in future taxes from “unborn Missourians.” The amendment passed, though, and Bailey was still seeking to block it by other means when he stepped down to take the position with the FBI.

Bailey comes to the bureau having repeatedly proven himself to be a dogged opponent of post-conviction exoneration. He sought in 2024 to block the release of a woman named Sandra Hemme, who was a psychiatric patient on psychotropic drugs when she was questioned about a murder in 1980. She served 43 years before a Missouri court found it to be a case of actual innocence, terming her “the victim of manifest injustice.” The judge indicated the actual killer was likely a now deceased police officer who had used the murdered victim’s credit card and was found to possess a pair of her earrings

Bailey nonetheless instructed prison officials to keep Hemme behind bars. He released her in April of 2024, only when he was threatened with being found in contempt of court.

“To call someone and tell them to disregard a court order is wrong,” Judge Ryan Horsman said.

A sheepish FBI Director Kash Patel, back right, appears alongside Utah Governor Spencer Cox, front, and Utah Department of Public Safety Beau Mason during a press conference announcing details on the suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

And now Bailey comes to the FBI. The bureau already had one deputy director, Dan Bongino, a podcaster of conspiracy theories and former NYPD officer who had a reputation for arrogance unbecoming of a rookie in Brooklyn’s 75 Precinct. Bongino has developed a similar rep during his short time with the FBI, the Daily Beast understands.

The very fact that Bailey became the first-ever co-deputy director suggests that Bongino was found to be inadequate. Bailey is also now positioned to take over as director should Kash Patel be bounced in the wake of his disgraceful performance following the September 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Patel got lucky when the alleged killer turned himself in at his father’s urging, but the way things are going, he is sure to live up to his nickname, “Keystone Kash.”