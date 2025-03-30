Why Trump Thinks Jan 6ers Deserve Taxpayer Dollars

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

President Donald Trump gives several reasons for why he wants to give the roughly 1,500 pardoned January 6 rioters taxpayer money—“but they’re all bad,” said The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy.

“They lost opportunity,” said Trump in an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly. “A lot of the people that are in government now talk about it because they… really like that group of people. They were patriots as far as I was concerned. I talked about ‘em a lot. They were treated very unfairly.”

“What you have to realize is that Trump is following a long line of American presidents that love to provide reparations to white domestic terrorists,” added co-host Danielle Moodie. “It’s the same way that, instead of providing reparations to the enslaved, America decided to provide reparations to the slave owners that would lose wages because of emancipation.”

When asked if there would be a “compensation fund” for the defendants, Trump said, “There’s talk about that.” He also used the moment to pay tribute to Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot during the attack as she tried to climb through a broken window into the Speaker’s lobby.

“Ashli Babbitt was a really good person who was a big MAGA fan, Trump fan, and she was innocently standing there,” said Trump.

Plus! Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh, a former Media Matters video editor, on how she aims to change the Democratic Party for good.

