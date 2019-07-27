Why White Working-Class Women Are Starting to Turn on Trump

The president of the United States has a well-deserved problem with women voters but it may not be for the reasons you’d suspect. It turns out the racism may actually be more distasteful to working class white women than the numerous sexual assault allegations.

Team Trump seems to be aware of the problem. In June, only a month from his most recent sexual assault (and in this case rape) allegation by writer E. Jean Carroll, Donald Trump’s re-election campaign decided it was time to focus on the president’s woman problem, with its inadvertently hilarious “Women for Trump” organization.

Conventional wisdom would dictate that the president might have some issues attracting women voters he wasn’t related to. After all, Carroll’s is not the first, second, third, fourth, or fifth allegation against Trump. It’s the 17th.