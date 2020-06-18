Why Won’t Black Men in Hollywood Stand Up for Black Trans Lives, Too?

This summer, Black people have begun to demand—in larger numbers and more forthright language than we’ve ever seen—that all non-Black people, especially white people, do their own anti-racist work within themselves, and more importantly, within their communities. Black women, trans women and cis women alike have been at the forefront of this activism, sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a cis Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police. And in the midst of this upheaval, on social media, regular Black people have looked to Black celebrities to see who’s down with the cause and who’s happy to sit with their money. It’s become clear that a deeper trend within historical Black activist movements has recurred in entertainment’s mainstream: cis Black men, particularly straight ones, largely fail or refuse to show up for Black women across the board. Like the cop in your head or the racist in your bones, there’s the looming question of the anti-Black misogynist and transphobe that rages in the chests of our idols, even our Black ones.

While it’s usually not a good idea to look to celebrities for existential guidance, it’s a persistent reality that the most conventionally successful and popular people will be followed. And many celebrities have stepped out of their holes to address the current situation and even join protests. Star Wars actor John Boyega has marched with the crowds, megaphone in hand, saying he’s willing to compromise his career to speak his truth (Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele tweeted, “We got you, John” in response). Boyega’s speech to the crowd mentioned Sandra Bland and three Black men including Floyd, while his Instagram is peppered with clips of Martin Luther King Jr. and Tupac. Comedian Dave Chappelle, who’s revealed his own transphobia through his most recent stand-up specials, recently released an emotional stand-up set on Instagram where he spoke about Floyd’s murder and the resulting protests. His set exclusively addressed and named cis Black men as Chappelle related his own personal history to their present significance. The performance was praised by liberal media figures, other celebrities, and by my own friends and acquaintances. But while I found it moving in many ways (and Black women are taught and expected to be moved by Black men in this way), I also found its empathy extremely limited.

It’s not that I imagined Chappelle, Snoop Dogg (who has been vocal about the murders of cis Black men at the hands of police, and not too long ago pulled his mask off to eviscerate Gayle King for asking Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant’s legacy in the face of the rape allegations against him), or even Boyega would speak to the murders of recently murdered Black trans women like Rem’mie Fells and Nina Pop or Black trans man Tony McDade, who was killed by police. But I had a weak thought that there might have been, at the very barebones least, the possibility of mentioning Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, and Aiyana Jones, the latter of whom was just a little girl when she was murdered by police while sleeping during a raid on her home. I was grasping at the incisive Dave Chappelle that lived in my head, not the one that was there, carefully pledging his allegiances on stage.