A-Lister Ditches Pants for Red Carpet Event During Heat Wave

Actress Zendaya, 29, caused a stir when she appeared on the red carpet in Paris on June 24 wearing a T-shirt without pants to promote her new movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Law Roach, the Euphoria star’s long-time stylist, revealed to the Daily Beast that her viral look, which included a vintage Spider-Man shirt and white heels, was not the original plan for the day. “It didn’t happen on purpose. It was kinda accidental the way that this shaped up,” he told the Daily Beast, further explaining that their original plan was affected by France’s historic heat wave. “It was 105 degrees in Paris. Let’s just throw the T-shirt on with the pumps,” Roach recalled thinking, adding that he believes this look will become a trend. Zendaya attended the red carpet with her new husband and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, 30. Roach was the first to confirm the news of the couple’s secret wedding at the Actor Awards in March. “The wedding has already happened,” he told Access Hollywood at the time. “You missed it.”

Zendaya attends the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Photocall at UGC Cine Cité Bercy on June 24, 2026, in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Looker