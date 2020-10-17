Wichita Harmonica Player ‘Cathead’ Planned to Kidnap Mayor and Slash His Throat Over Mask Order, Cops Say

Read it at The Kansas City Star
A Wichita man was arrested and held in jail Friday on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill the city’s mayor for implementing mandatory coronavirus preventatives. Meredith Dowty, a retired firefighter who now plays guitar and harmonica under the moniker “Cathead,” allegedly sent text messages to a city official asking for the address of Mayor Brandon Whipple. The mayor announced at a press conference, “He said he was going to kidnap me and slash my throat and he needed my address because I needed to see the hangman, me and everyone who— something about tyranny. It sounded like the person was very upset about mask mandates, and he said something about not being able to see his mother because of COVID restrictions on elderly homes.” Police confirmed the mayor’s account.