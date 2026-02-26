Widower Exposes Perversion of MAGA Rep’s Texts to His Wife

The husband of a woman who allegedly had an affair with a Texas congressman before she took her own life has revealed he is sitting on more “salacious” texts than what was formerly released.

Regina Santos-Aviles, 35, was working as his aide when she allegedly had an affair with Rep. Tony Gonzales, 45, a married father of six. She died after setting herself alight in the garden of her Uvalde home last September.

Adrian Aviles speaks to Erin Burnett on CNN. screen grab

Her husband, Adrian Aviles, had already shared spicy texts he claimed Gonzales sent to his wife, including one sent after midnight in May 2024 that stated, “Send me a sexy pic.”

When Santos-Aviles said she was having a rough week, he pressured her to text the NSFW photo, claiming, “I’m just such a visual person.”

When the Republican asked her favorite sexual position, she replied, “this is going too far boss.”

Text messages between Tony Gonzales and his late ex-staffer shared on CNN. screen grab

On Erin Burnett OutFront, Aviles revealed he had more extreme messages that were allegedly shared between Gonzales and his wife.

“I just released a tip of the iceberg of the things that this man was telling her,” Aviles said. “I released just what was... enough information for the people to understand who this person and who they were dealing with.”

He said he wanted to protect his son, whom he shares with Santos-Aviles, so would not release “the salacious messages that went back and forth.”

He did provide a glimpse, however, into the nature of the texts, noting they were “much more graphic than what I presented to the American people.”

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Gonzales has refused calls to resign, even after the release of the sordid text messages.

Aviles said he shared the original messages after Gonzales claimed that reports of the affair were “coordinated political attacks” ahead of his preparation for the March 3 Republican primary in Texas.

Aviles said he had already done his part in “letting people know who he is,” but insisted his actions towards the Republican were not politically motivated.

“I don’t care two cents about the whole political matter behind it... I care about facts.”

Aviles added, “And to say that the facts are going to come out... I would bet that he does not want me to release all of the messages that show how gross of a man he is.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Gonzales’ rep for comment.

Following the text messages released on Monday, top female MAGA lawmakers, including Anna Paulina Luna, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace, publicly condemned the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican congressman and called for his resignation.

“As a woman, this is really disgusting to see. Not to mention, it brings dishonor on the House of Representatives. I am so sick of people not calling this crap out,” Luna wrote on X, while Boebert tagged Gonzales in her post and wrote him a pointed message: “RESIGN!”