Wife of Army Interpreter Granted Entry Into U.S.

The Yazidi wife of a U.S. Army interpreter was granted entry into the country on Friday from Iraq, law firm Mayer Brown LLP said. “Nada,” as she is referred to, had a valid visa but was unable to board a flight to the U.S. after President Trump’s executive order last week that banned foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries. She obtained her visa the day before the executive order was signed. The law firm said she was reunited with her husband at Washington Dulles International Airport after successfully clearing customs.