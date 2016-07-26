WikiLeaks Delayed DNC Leak For Weeks

CHEAT SHEET
WikiLeaks delayed releasing its trove of Democratic National Committee emails for at least six weeks, an interview with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange reveals. In the June 12 interview with the ITV network, Assange describes Hillary Clinton as a political threat and mentions that his organization has obtained “emails related to Hillary Clinton which are pending publication.” WikiLeaks published its DNC emails on the eve of the party’s national convention. If Assange was referring to these emails in his June interview, it appears WikiLeaks timed its publication in order to cause maximum damage for the DNC.