WikiLeaks Releasing More Cables

WikiLeaks announced via Twitter Thursday that it is releasing tens of thousands of previously unpublished diplomatic cables. “We will have released 100,000 U.S. embassy cables from around the world by the end of today,” said a message on WikiLeaks’ Twitter feed, which is believed to be controlled by WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange. The cables are reportedly from a cache of more than 250,000 State Department reports leaked to the group, some of which were released late last year. Several news organizations have had complete sets of the cables, but only cited or published the cables in relation to a specific story or as part of an investigation. Assange is reportedly “frustrated” by the lack of media interest in the diplomatic cables.