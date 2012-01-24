WikiLeaks to Launch TV Show

CHEAT SHEET
Oprah was known for spilling her secrets, but she’s got nothing on this guy. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, infamous for his revelations of sensitive classified information and for his elusive, mysterious persona, is launching a TV show. According to a statement from WikiLeaks, the program will “draw together controversial voices from across the political spectrum—iconoclasts, visionaries, and power insiders—each to offer a window on the world tomorrow.” The statement didn’t give any specifics on how the show would be produced or released.