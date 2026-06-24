Wild Cruise Ship Brawl Lands 16 Guests on ‘Do Not Sail’ List

A tropical cruise vacation ended with a massive fight between two families as they disembarked the ship this week.

Footage of the Monday altercation, shared on X by The New York Post, shows the brawl erupting as one woman in a black dress lunges at another woman in pink pajamas at a Miami customs checkpoint.

The fight quickly escalated as several others jumped in, sending bystanders fleeing from the area amid flying fists and hair-pulling. Footage shows police officers attempting to intervene as the fight spreads across the disembarkment zone, but they struggle to hold back all involved parties.

It ultimately landed 16 passengers on Carnival’s “do not sail” list.

The Carnival Conquest ship left Miami on Friday, June 19, and returned Monday, June 22, stopping at Celebration Key, the cruise ship company’s private island in the Bahamas, on Sunday, June 21.

“We do not tolerate such behavior, and 16 people have been placed on our Do Not Sail List,” a spokesperson for Carnival told People.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office also spoke out about the altercation, stating that it was “deemed a mutual combatant incident,” and that neither of the parties pressed charges.

Sixteen passengers just disembarked their last ever cruise with Carnival, as they are now placed on a no-sail list for engaging in a physical altercation at PortMiami. YouTube // NBC 6 Miami

The footage has gone viral on social media, and Carnival is getting some of the backlash.

“Reminder to myself: Never go on a Carnival Cruise,” one user wrote on X under a post made by the New York Post.