Wildfire Spreads Near Yosemite

More than 63,000 acres near Yosemite National Park are engulfed in flames, forcing tourists to flee the approaching wildfire, which has reached a size larger than the city of Oakland. Five days after the Rim Fire began, California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Tuolomne County has announced 2,500 homes are under threat and nearly $5.4 million is needed to combat the flames. The freeway access to Yosemite has been shut down, and 1,850 firefighters have been recruited to contain the blaze., currently only one percent contained.