Wildstein: Christie Knew About GW Bridge Lane Closures

The former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive who pleaded guilty for his role in orchestrating the “Bridgegate” lane closures testified Tuesday morning that he “bragged” to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie about the scheme as it was ongoing. David Wildstein told the court that when informed about Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich’s discontent over the massive traffic jam that ensued, Christie responded: “I imagine he wouldn’t get his called returned.” The Republican governor has previously denied any prior knowledge of or involvement in the scheme, but Wildstein’s testimony seems to suggest otherwise. The former Port Authority official is the prosecution’s star witness in its case against his alleged co-conspirators: former Port Authority Deputy Executive Director Bill Baroni, and former Christie Deputy Chief of Staff Bridget Anne Kelly.
