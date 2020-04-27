Elderly Wisconsin Couple Dies 6 Hours Apart After Contracting COVID-19
Wilford and Mary Kepler, an elderly Wisconsin couple married for 74 years, died last week just six hours apart after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. “They were aware of what was going on, and they were at peace with it,” said the couple’s granddaughter, Natalie Lameka. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Mary, 92, had died from coronavirus complications, while her 94-year-old husband’s cause of death was linked to a head injury from a traumatic fall. The couple’s bond was unbreakable, even in their final moments when the two reportedly held hands while laying next to each other in their hospital beds. They were buried together at a cemetery in Wisconsin, according to the Sentinel.
The couple had lived through the Great Depression, the Vietnam War, and World War II while Wilford served in the Pacific, their granddaughter said. “They took care of their children,” said their son, Michael Kepler. “They lived a good life, and they got their kids educated. They did the things that most people would want to do for their children and for their families.”