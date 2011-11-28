Will & Kate Attend Queen’s Jubilee

CHEAT SHEET
A day after Prince William rescued the crew of a sunken cargo ship, the hero of the hour reunited with his wife Monday night for Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee, a party honoring her 60 years on the throne. Along with Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Will and Kate greeted the press who were reporting on the landmark event. Wearing an emerald-green Mulberry dress, Kate admitted it was slightly hair-raising to speak with a room full of journalists. Will, meanwhile, spoke enthusiastically about his RAF helicopter rescue mission and his passion for Africa.