Will & Kate Sue Over Photos

Getting on the royal hit list probably wasn't a good idea for French tabloid Closer, which published topless photos of Kate Middleton last week. The Palace announced that their lawyers are filing a criminal complaint for damages and an injunction to stop future publication of the pictures against the magazine this Monday. A palace spokeswoman called it a "breach of their privacy," while Closer defended itself, saying, "The photos we selected are by no means degrading." An Irish newspaper and Italian magazine are also printing the photos, which were taken while the Duke and Dutchess were on vacation in France.