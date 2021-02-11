CHEAT SHEET
Will Atlanta Cheer Tournament Be 40,000-Person Petri Dish?
Medical experts are warning that a massive competition in Atlanta this weekend could spread more COVID-19 than cheer. Some 40,000 people are expected at the Georgia World Congress Center for the Cheersports Nationals, 11Alive reports. While organizers say masks will be required for everyone but those competing, the worry is that people may become infected during group activities outside the arena—especially with the spread of a more contagious strain of the virus in Atlanta in recent days. “The fear is that these people will gather and then take the variant home with them to their communities and plant the seed,” Dr. Amber Schmidtke told the station.