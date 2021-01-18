Will Cocaine Mitch Finally Dump the Donald?

Mitch McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Washington, holds Donald Trump’s fate in his hands. He could either let Trump off for inciting a deadly attack on the Capitol or sway 16 of his colleagues to punish him for it. When that choice came up at Impeachment One, McConnell quickly slammed the door on it. On Impeachment Two, he’s kept it open so far.

By the time Trump showed some remorse for telling his rabid crowd to take back their stolen country with a weak, “I unequivocally condemn the violence” after the violence had already done its work, no one but his most deranged followers could hear him. He’d already repeated the lie that got it all started and called the murderous horde “very special” people. He’d enjoyed the little war, and seeing his supporters show the “strength” he’d kept demanding of them.

The trouble started four years ago for Cocaine Mitch, when he entered into a loveless political marriage of convenience, lured by tax cuts, judges and deregulation. Instead of wedding-gift china, his dowry was new white voters drawn to the GOP by little more than a celebrity candidate’s hatred of the same people they hated.