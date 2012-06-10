Will Hispanics Rally With Romney?

CHEAT SHEET
Prepare to hear more mangled Spanish from the haircuts on the campaign trail. The GOP and Mitt Romney are prepping an all-out assault on the 2–1 hold Democrats have over the Hispanic vote, a fight that might help determine the course of the coming presidential election. Former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney’s camp has rolled out a new Spanish slogan: “Junto con Romney,” or “Together With Romney.” And the candidate is preparing for a major speech to Hispanic conservatives later this month. The push for greater support from the Hispanic community—a demographic Romney dealt with little in the Bay State—may also persuade him to reconsider his stance on immigration reform.