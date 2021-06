If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Meghan Markle birth rumor

U.S. sources tell The Sun that Meghan Markle is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry’s second child, a daughter, on Thursday—which would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday (had he not died on April 9, aged 99).