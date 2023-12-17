Will Prince William and Kate Middleton Make the Break With Eton?

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Will Kate and William make the break with Eton?

His father was educated there, but Prince George may not attend Eton. His parents Prince William and Kate Middleton are considering sending him to Kate’s alma mater, Marlborough College instead, the Mail on Sunday reports.

Kate has reportedly gone to view the school twice in two months, her most recent visit was with William and George, the Mail says. Kate is said not to be a fan of single-sex schools—particularly as she was reportedly targeted by bullies at such a school that she attended before going to Marlborough, where she flourished.

The couple have also toured Eton, where William and Prince Harry were schooled.

Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire—where George and siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are all educated now—takes kids through the age of 13, meaning George will likely move to his next school in 2026.

Meghan wants “part-time reunion”

Is a “part-time reunion” now a thing? The Mirror, quoting a report in Life & Style, claims that Meghan Markle wants whatever-this-thing-is with the royal family, with “financial woes” she and Prince Harry are reportedly facing as a motivating factor.

Meghan wants to spend eight months of the year in California, four in London, renting an apartment in Kensington Palace, the Mirror says, spurred by a desire to “potentially aid in repairing the strains on her marriage with Prince Harry,” while also working as a strategic step in “mending their relationship with King Charles, who has expressed a desire for the family to be reunited.”

The one condition? An insider says: “Meghan and Harry have to agree not to speak ill of the royals again. That’s a must. It would be an utter embarrassment if they were to be kicked out of the family for a second time.”

Could this work? What about the fallout from Omid Scobie’s Endgame—and the naming of King Charles and Kate Middleton as the alleged “royal racists”? Harry’s denigration of Queen Camilla? Worries that whatever is said to the couple could end up in a book or tabloid article? The fact that Harry’s relationship with Prince William and Kate is at its lowest point? Is Harry’s reportedly warming relationship with Charles enough of a building block? Could 2024 really see a return, partial or not, of Harry and Meghan to the U.K.?

Meghan hosts chat with star friends

Meghan Markle recently moderated a special screening of Netflix's short film, The After, with the film’s star David Oyelowo and director Misan Harriman, People reports. Per Netflix: The After “delivers one of the most honest, gut-wrenching portrayals of grief ever captured on camera. The short film tells the story of Dayo, a London man who witnesses a horrific attack that changes his life and forces him to start a journey of healing and reconnecting. In the role of Dayo, David Oyelowo (Selma, Nightingale) gives a profound and emotionally charged performance.”

With a photograph showing him alongside Meghan and Oyelowo, Harriman posted on Instagram earlier this week: “Here are some images from a very special screening of The after moderated by the Duchess of Sussex. It was extra special to have her and so many of my film idols watch this film.”

As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Harriman took memorable pictures to mark Harry and Meghan’s second pregnancy announcement in February 2021, and the first official portrait of daughter Princess Lilibet at her first birthday party.

Kate’s Christmas message

Kate Middleton will thank those supporting young children so they feel cherished and safe this Christmas, in a special Christmas carol service to be broadcast on British TV network ITV on Christmas Eve. The show, Together At Christmas, is largely comprised of footage filmed at Westminster Abbey on December 8, when Kate, 41, hosted a carol service, with her family, for 1,500 midwives, nursery teachers, and volunteers from baby banks.

The Daily Mail reports that she will say: “Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby. The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future.”

More excitingly for some of us, perhaps, the Mail reports that there will be a special performance by Jacob Collier of the Wham! classic “Last Christmas.” George Michael died, aged 53, on Christmas Day, 2016.

Have Danish royals reconciled in NZ?

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark put rumors of an affair behind them as they reunited for a family trip to Queenstown, New Zealand, this week. Mary, 51, hopped off a private jet with her youngest children, twin 12-year-olds Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent—and a $6,000 Ralph Lauren satchel bag, according to the Daily Mail.

Frederik, 55, joined them after attending the COP28 summit in Dubai, accompanied by their second eldest child, 16-year-old Princess Isabella, reported. The couple have ignored rumors of a rift in their marriage after Frederik was spotted enjoying a night out with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova in Madrid in October. Genoveva dismissed the reports as “malicious” rumors.

This week in royal history

Happy 16th birthday today to Prince Edward and wife Sophie’s son, James, Earl of Wessex. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s son was born on December 17, 2007.

Unanswered questions

Will Prince Harry’s partial victory against Mirror Group Newspapers be good for the royal family as a whole in taking a more combative role against tabloid media who nefariously overstep in order to get their stories? Will Harry prevail in his two remaining court battles against Associated Newspapers and News Group Newspapers?